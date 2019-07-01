Victim: Suspect arrested after wheelchair hit-and-run

Lynette Moore

A courtesy photo of Lynette Moore in the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle. (June 24, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County authorities have arrested a suspect who they say hit a woman in a wheelchair and left the scene.

The incident happened June 24 on S. Division Avenue south of 60th Street in Gaines Township. Lynette Moore, a double leg amputee, was crossing the street in her motorized wheelchair when she was hit. The driver reportedly stopped before taking off.

Moore told 24 Hour News 8 that Kent County sheriff’s officers informed her that an arrest was made in the case. She said deputies told her that the driver who hit her did not have a driver’s license.

“I’m so happy,” Moore said. “It was stupid. If he had stayed there, he would have only gotten a ticket.”

Kent County Sheriff Michelle Lajoye-Young said her office was preparing an announcement in the case Monday afternoon.

Moore was released from the hospital after a few hours last week. She had to get more than 20 staples and is continuing her recovery at her home.

