Victim shot, MSP investigating along US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting along US-131 south of Grand Rapids.

Police responded to the scene at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday where a victim suffering from a gunshot wound was located. That person was rushed to the hospital by ambulance with critical injuries, a source with knowledge of the matter told News 8.

Updates on the victim’s condition were not immediately available.

A Michigan State Police crime lab along with several officers could be seen investigating Sunday afternoon where the victim was found.

Crime scene investigators were focused on an SUV parked on the west side of the southbound traffic lanes.

MSP had not released information about the case as of mid-afternoon Sunday. A spokesperson with the department said details were forthcoming.

Investigators were looking into whether the incident along US-131 started at the Fishladder Park in Grand Rapids. The park is near US-131 and Fourth St. NW. State police officers were on scene at the park Sunday afternoon looking for evidence in the case.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.