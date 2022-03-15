Victim of Kentwood shooting identified as 13-year-old

One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting near the Lowe’s on 29th Street. (March 12, 2022)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The victim of a shooting in Kentwood on Saturday has been identified and the suspect has been released from custody, police say.

The Kentwood Police Department has identified 13-year-old Jamarion McCuller as the victim of a shooting over the weekend. Officers say it happened just before 8 p.m. at 29th Street SE near Broadmoor Avenue SE, near Lowe’s. McCuller was pronounced dead on the scene.

A suspect was arrested near the scene but was released from custody on Monday, according to Kentwood police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

