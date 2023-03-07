Police presence at Delta Hotels Mariott on 28th Street and E Beltline Avenue in Kentwood. (March 4, 2023)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man shot and killed at a Kentwood hotel Saturday night has been identified by police.

Officers with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety have identified Jaquarrie Garrett, 22, of Georgia, as the man who was found dead at Delta Hotel on 28th Street and E Beltline Avenue just before 7 p.m. Saturday. Police originally reported his age as 21 but have since confirmed Garrett was 22.

The medical examiner has ruled Garrett’s death a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is still investigating but have not said anything about a suspect.

The Saturday shooting death resulted in a large police presence at Delta Hotel, which is near Woodland Mall in Kentwood. Police said at the time there was no threat to the public.