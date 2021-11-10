Victim in critical condition after strangling in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A person is in critical condition after they were strangled in Wyoming Wednesday, police say.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 4700 block of Van Couver Avenue near Byron Center Avenue.

Officers were called to help on a medical call, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Police Department told News 8. A subsequent investigation indicated the victim had been strangled, police say.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police have taken a suspect into custody.

Officials are not yet releasing names or any potential charges.