Vice President Mike Pence to hold rally near GR today

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Casadei Steel in Sterling Heights, Mich., Thursday, June 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Vice President Mike Pence will be hosting a rally in metro Grand Rapids Wednesday.

He will be hosting a “Make America Great Again” rally at the Lacks Enterprises, Inc. facility on Kraft Avenue, which is near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The event will start at 12:30 p.m. The doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Those attending the events will be instructed to wear masks, have their temperature taken and will have access to hand sanitizer.

More information about the event can be found online.

Michigan is considered to be a critical state in the November election. President Donald Trump will be campaigning in Muskegon County Saturday. Former Vice President Joe Biden visited Grand Rapids earlier this month.

A poll released Wednesday shows Biden is leading Trump in Michigan.

