CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent District Library is hosting a free music festival featuring local artists.

Vibes Fest will take place Saturday, Sept. 23 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the KDL Cascade Township Branch.

The festival was inspired by Vibes, a free streaming service KDL launched a few years ago that features local artists, Leigh Verburg, a KDL branch outreach and programming specialist, said. She said the library wanted to create a space where those artists’ talent could be highlighted to the community.

There will be 15 performances over the two days, with a variety of genres. Verburg said her team looked for bands that could be family friendly, though the music isn’t aimed at kids.

“I’m really excited about most of the artists, to be honest,” she said. “I had a couple of people helping me and they just chose fantastic groups, so it’s going to be a great lineup.”

The Friends of Cascade Library helped fund the event, as Verburg said it was important to them to be able to compensate the artists. Triumph Music Academy partnered with the library to help with sound.

There will also be food trucks at the library throughout the festival.

Verburg said she hopes the festival will help invite people in to the library who may not typically stop by.

“I hope they find community within the library,” she said. “That’s really what we want. We want to show them what we do and it’s so much more than books. … We want people to feel safe and welcome in our library.”

While it may surprise some people to think of a concert happening inside a library, a traditionally quiet space, Verburg said KDL has been “getting away from the quiet library trope.”

“We’re just focusing on community. And sometimes that means being loud,” she said, noting there are still quiet reading rooms in the Cascade branch for those that want that space.

Patrons of various ages have shown excitement for Vibes Fest, she said, and the library hopes people come and interact with the librarians.

While it will be the first Vibes Fest, Verburg hopes it won’t be the last.

“We’re hoping that this is the first of an annual music festival and just hope it gets bigger from here,” she said.