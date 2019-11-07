Veterans Day 2019 deals and freebies in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of businesses and restaurants are marking Veterans Day on Monday by offering deals to veterans and military personnel.

All listings below are valid on Nov. 11 unless otherwise noted. Patrons are encouraged to contact the business or restaurant directly to ensure they’re participating in the deal, and should bring their military ID.

If you know of a deal or discount that isn’t listed, please send us the information and a link to the promotion by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com.

BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS

AMC Theatres

Free large popcorn Nov. 8 – Nov. 11 for AMC Stubs members who are veterans or active duty service members with valid military ID. Military discount on tickets available at all times with ID. | Deal details

Great Clips

Veterans and active duty military personnel can receive a free haircut or pick up a free haircut card to use on another day. Additionally, anyone else who gets a haircut on Nov. 11 can pick up a free haircut card to give to a veteran, redeemable through Dec. 31. | Deal details

Michigan Sports Academies

Free pickleball, soccer or basketball drop-in session for veterans and one guest. Drop-in schedule and locations listed on website. | Deal details

National Parks Service

Free admission for everyone at all national parks. | Deal details

Project Management Institute Western Michigan chapter

Free admission for military veterans to Nov. 11 dinner meeting at The Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville and Nov. 15 breakfast meeting at University Club in Grand Rapids. | Deal details

Sky Zone

Service members and two of their family members get a free hourlong jump session. | Deal details

Walgreens

Walgreens is offering free flu shots to veterans enrolled with the Department of Veterans Affairs who fill out and bring in an online voucher. The business is also offering 20% off full-price merchandise to veterans, active-duty military and immediate family when using a Balance Rewards card Nov. 8 through Nov. 11. Some restrictions apply; check website for details. | Deal details

RESTAURANTS

Applebee’s

Free meal for veterans and active-duty military personnel at participating locations from select list. Deal is dine-in only and doesn’t include beverages or gratuity. | Deal details

Bagger Dave’s

Veterans, first responders and active-duty military personnel will receive a free Great American Cheeseburger and fries. This deal is dine-in only and doesn’t include gratuity or tax. | Deal details

Bob Evans

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can order a free meal off a special menu. This deal is for dine-in only and doesn’t include beverages, gratiuity or taxes. | Deal details

Chili’s

Veterans and active-duty military personnel will receive a free meal from a special menu. Deal is for dine-in only and doesn’t include beverages and gratuity. | Deal details

City Barbeque

Free sandwich, two sides and regular beverage for veterans and U.S. military members. Dine-in or carryout; online orders not eligible. |Deal details

Cracker Barrel

Free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake or a pumpkin pie latte for veterans and active-duty military personnel. | Deal details

Denny’s

Veterans and all military personnel with a military ID or DD 214 can build their own Grand Slam breakfast for free between 5 a.m. and noon on Monday, Nov. 11. | Deal details

Dunkin’

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive one free doughnut of their choice. | Deal details

Famous Dave’s

Veterans and active military members with a valid ID can get a free two meat lunch combo with a side and corn bread muffin. Offer good for dine-in visitors only. | Deal details

Golden Corral

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free dinner on Monday, Nov. 11 Dine-in only. | Deal details

Houlihan’s

Free meal from select menu for veterans and active-duty military members. Dine-in only; beverages and gratuity not included. | Deal details

Jet’s Pizza

Military veterans, retirees and active-duty personnel can get 50% off any menu-priced pizza with military ID. Pickup orders only; online orders not eligible.

Little Caesars

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. | Deal details

Logan’s Roadhouse

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free meal from a special menu between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. with proof of military service. | Deal details

On the Border

Free combo 2 from select menu for all active and retired military members. Dine-in only. | Deal details

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt & Treats

Retired and active-duty military members get a free small cup of frozen yogurt. | Deal details

Outback Steakhouse

From Nov. 8 through Nov. 11, veterans, active-duty military personnel and first responders get 20% off their entire bill, excluding alcohol, taxes and gratiuity. | Deal details

Red Lobster

Veterans, reservists and active-duty military personnel can get a free dessert or appetizer from a special menu on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12. | Deal details

Red Robin

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries. Dine-in only. | Deal details

Starbucks

Veterans, active-duty military personnel and their spouses can get a free tall brewed coffee. | Deal details

The Sweet Spot Café at Culinary Institute of Michigan

Free coffee and chocolate “challenge coin” for veterans and active-duty military members with military ID. | Deal details

Texas Roadhouse

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Deal details