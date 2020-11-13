Veterans benefits fair to provide resources Saturday

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A free benefits fair aimed at serving our nation’s bravest will offer resources from nearly two dozen organizations.

The Greater Grand Rapids Veterans’ Second Annual Health and Resource Fair will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the armory on 44th Street in Wyoming.

“We’re helping the veterans by making them aware of resources they might not have known before, but there’s a lot of these resources that have never heard of each other,” veterans advocate and resource coordinator Jesse Pahman told News 8.

Pahman is one of the veteran volunteers who helped organize the event.

“Let’s say they get medical help, that’s great, but how do they bridge the gap between that and really where they need to be?” he explained, saying the vendors can offer resources and assistance to vets and their families that Veterans Affairs doesn’t cover.

Organizations that will be represented include:

Veterans Upward Bound

92 for 22

West Michigan Veterans Coalition

K9 Camo Companions

Brad Stintson with Henry D. Steffes (certified V.A. home loan experts)

Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation (able to start disability claims for veterans not yet in the VA system)

VETSports

Gravelyn Law, PLLC

American Legion 5th District Department of Michigan

Representatives will also be on hand from the Wyoming VA Clinic to provide free health screenings to veterans.

The free event at 1200 44th St. SW will be set up to follow social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19.