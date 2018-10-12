Vehicles crash, strike Kent Co. dump truck; 2 injured

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Authorities respond to a crash involving a Kent County Road Commission truck and two vehicles at Alpine Avenue and 13 Mile Road in Sparta Township. (Oct. 12, 2018)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Authorities respond to a crash involving a Kent County Road Commission truck and two vehicles at Alpine Avenue and 13 Mile Road in Sparta Township. (Oct. 12, 2018)

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was seriously injured when their car collided with an SUV and Kent County Road Commission dump truck near Sparta.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Friday on 13 Mile Road near Alpine Avenue (M-37), just east of Sparta.

Authorities say a Toyota Camry was heading north on Alpine Avenue when it collided with a Jeep turning east onto 13 Mile Road NE. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to hit an eastbound Kent County Road Commission dump truck that was preparing to turn south onto Alpine Avenue.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The dump truck driver wasn't injured.

The crash forced authorities to shut down 13 Mile between Alpine Avenue and Long Lake Drive. The roadway reopened shortly before noon Friday.