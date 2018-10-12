Kent County

Vehicles crash, strike Kent Co. dump truck; 2 injured

By:

Posted: Oct 12, 2018 11:52 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2018 12:02 PM EDT

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was seriously injured when their car collided with an SUV and Kent County Road Commission dump truck near Sparta.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Friday on 13 Mile Road near Alpine Avenue (M-37), just east of Sparta.

Authorities say a Toyota Camry was heading north on Alpine Avenue when it collided with a Jeep turning east onto 13 Mile Road NE. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to hit an eastbound Kent County Road Commission dump truck that was preparing to turn south onto Alpine Avenue. 

The driver of the Toyota Camry was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The dump truck driver wasn't injured.

The crash forced authorities to shut down 13 Mile between Alpine Avenue and Long Lake Drive. The roadway reopened shortly before noon Friday.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure

Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams into Gulf Coast
 Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams into Gulf Coast

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show