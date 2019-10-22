Vehicle significantly damages Kent Co. mobile home

A photo of a vehicle crashing into a mobile home in Cutlerville. (Courtesy of Pschigoda Schultz)

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents had to leave their Kent County mobile home after a vehicle crashed into it Monday evening.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Wallasey Drive SW in Cutlerville.

Nobody got hurt, but there was significant damage to the home, according to Kent County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joel Roon.

Roon says the driver left the scene of the crash.

The residents haven’t talked to deputies, Roon said.

The residents had to leave the home because the foundation was compromised, Roon said. He says he is unsure where they are currently staying.