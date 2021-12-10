1 seriously injured after vehicle crashes, catches fire northwest of Sparta

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in the hospital Friday after their vehicle crashed and caught fire on Fruit Ridge Avenue, northwest of Sparta.

Just after 10:15 a.m., Sparta Fire crews were on a training run and stumbled upon a crash at Fruit Ridge Avenue between 14 Mile and Lutheran Church Roads.

Officials tell News 8 that a vehicle crashed into the tree and caught fire. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Kent County Sheriff Sgt. Eric Brunner, said that there was one person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Both directions of Fruit Ridge Avenue is closed in the area. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

News 8 is working to learn more. Check back throughout the day for updates.