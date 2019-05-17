Vandals target Sprint stores in GR, Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are trying to determine if two attempted break-ins at Kent County Sprint stores are connected.

The first crime happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday at the Sprint Store on Breton Road SE near 29th Street in Grand Rapids. The vandals smashed out the business’s front window. Grand Rapids police are working with store employees to determine if anything was stolen.

As police were responding to that break-in, a Kentwood officer discovered a shattered storefront to the Sprint near the corner of S. Division Avenue and 52nd Street SE in Kentwood. It’s unclear if anything was taken from the store, or if either crime is related to earlier cellphone store break-ins.

In November, thieves targeted three other cellphone stores and a Best Buy in Kent County. Two teenagers were arrested in connection to the crimes, but police warned there could be even more people responsible.

Earlier that month, Grand Rapids police said they had arrested two of five suspects in a string of cellphone thefts spanning Berrien, Kent and Ottawa counties. In most cases, the suspects used a brick to break into the places they targeted.

Anyone with information about the most recent crimes is encouraged to contact police or or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.