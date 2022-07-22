WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Another exhibition about the art of Vincent Van Gogh opened in metro Grand Rapids Friday morning.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is the second interactive art exhibit about the 19th century Dutch artist to come to the area. It’s housed at a space off Center Drive near I-96 in Walker.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience on display in Walker on July 22, 2022.

This experience features a 35-minute loop that tells the story of the troubled artist. It includes pictures coming to life, a painting set where you ‘step’ into the picture and a virtual reality experience.

“We have the works of a rockstar of the art world, Vincent Van Gogh, that we bring to life through a series of interactive galleries and our crown jewel, the immersive gallery, which features 4K projection over 180,000 cubic feet of 400 of Van Gogh’s works,” executive producer John Zaller explained. “We have a series of other interactive experiences… Those include immersive galleries that are smaller: so we have a small documentary theater, we have a gallery called Van Gogh’s Many Vases where we project a lot of his flower paintings and still lives on an oversized vase. We have a 9-foot-tall bust of Van Gogh that we project his self-portraits onto.”

There has been some confusion between the Beyond Van Gogh exhibition that was at DeVos Place downtown last month and this one, with some people buying a ticket for one and then showing up at the other event only to be turned away at the door. Zaller said there are five separate Van Gogh immersive experiences traveling throughout the U.S. right now, but his was the first to travel.