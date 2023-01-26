KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — If you love running, this is the event for you. The city of Kentwood’s Valentine’s Dash 5K is set to get underway next month.

News 8 talked with Kentwood’s lead recreation program coordinator, Spencer McKeller, about the race. This is the sixth year for the 5K.

The route includes a combination of trails and pavement pathways starting and ending at the Kent District Library on Breton Avenue.

Runners are invited to wear Valentine’s Day-themed costumes, but regular running gear is fine as well.

Registration is $30 until Jan. 29, and then $35 until Feb. 10. You can also register for $40 on the day of the event.

You can sign up for the race and find out about volunteering for the race at runsignup.com.

