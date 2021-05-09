Vaccination clinic for the deaf and hard of hearing is coming to Kent County

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — As the vaccine becomes more readily available, specialty clinics are working to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

A clinic for the deaf and hard of hearing is coming up Monday, May 10. This will be at Kent County’s South Clinic, located at 4700 Kalamazoo Ave SE in Kentwood.

There will be sign language interpreters there to make sure everyone is accommodated. A follow-up clinic for the second shot will happen at the same place on June 3.

It’s required to register ahead of time, and you can do so in multiple ways:

Video Phone – 616-828-0186

Telephone – 616-732-7358, ext 204

Email – advocacy@deafhhs.org