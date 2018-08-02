US-131 lane shift, ramp closures near Rockford delayed again

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The lane shift on northbound US-131 at 10 Mile Road that was rescheduled to go into place Friday has been pushed back again.

All northbound US-131 traffic will now shift over to southbound lanes from 10 Mile to 14 Mile roads on Saturday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation’s website.

The work was originally scheduled to start Wednesday then it was rescheduled to Friday, but then pushed back to Saturday. It’s unclear why the work has been delayed.

There will be two southbound lanes during the morning and two northbound lanes during the evening, the same as MDOT did earlier this summer on northbound US-131.

The project will also include ramp closures. The ramp from 10 Mile Road to NB US-131 will close Thursday. There will be no exit ramp for drivers traveling on northbound US-131 to 14 Mile Road.

It's part of the MDOT project to rebuild US-131 between 10 Mile and 14 Mile roads near Rockford. Crews recently completed rebuilding the southbound lanes.

This project is scheduled to be in place until Oct. 23.