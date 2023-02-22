ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A lane of US-131 near Rockford that has been periodically closed for cleanup of a spill will remain closed during the day until March 3, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Crews have been working to excavate soil that was contaminated with when a tank rolled over on Jan. 24, spilling thousands of gallons of fuel off the side of the highway. The project has closed lanes of northbound US-131 at 12 Mile Road since. MDOT had previously extended the deadline until Feb. 17.

In a Wednesday news release, MDOT said that the cleanup would take longer, saying lanes would be closed during the day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. until March 3.

The tank had been carrying about 13,000 gallons of fuel, but hazmat crews limited the spill to about 4,800 gallons covering about 800 feet. They pumped the remaining fuel out of the tanker and hauled it away. Contaminated soil is being dug up and taken to a special landfill.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is monitoring for groundwater and other contamination, keeping a close eye on wells in nearby neighborhoods. But the agency said first responders did a good job of minimizing the spill.