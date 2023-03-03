Crews work to clean up US-131 near Rockford following a fuel spill in January. (Courtesy of the Michigan Department of Transportation)

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Cleanup of a fuel spill on US-131 near Rockford is expected to be complete on Friday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said that the area of northbound US-131 at 12 Mile Road has been completely restored. Friday morning, a piece of equipment malfunctioned, slowing crews down.

The project has closed a lane of northbound US-131 at 12 Mile Road. As of Friday morning, MDOT has not reopened the lane.

Cleanup began after a tanker rolled over on Jan. 24, spilling thousands of gallons of fuel. In the weeks since crews have been digging up the contaminated soil and replacing it will clean dirt and topsoil.

In the spring, crews will return to install the right-of-way fence, lay some grass seed and plant trees, MDOT said.