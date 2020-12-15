1 dead in crash on US-131 near Dorr

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead and another was seriously injured in a crash on US-131 in Kent County near the Allegan County border Tuesday afternoon, deputies say.
The crash happened on southbound US-131 near the Dorr exit. It appears a semitruck was involved and possibly rolled over, a News 8 crew reports.
The crash caused backups and a closure on southbound US-131 in that area. Drivers are being directed to exit at 100th Street.
The cause of the crash in unknown at this time. News 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.