1 dead in crash on US-131 near Dorr

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities on the scene of a crash on US-131 near 100th Street in Byron Township. (Dec. 15, 2020)

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead and another was seriously injured in a crash on US-131 in Kent County near the Allegan County border Tuesday afternoon, deputies say.

The crash happened on southbound US-131 near the Dorr exit. It appears a semitruck was involved and possibly rolled over, a News 8 crew reports.

The crash caused backups and a closure on southbound US-131 in that area. Drivers are being directed to exit at 100th Street.

The cause of the crash in unknown at this time. News 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links