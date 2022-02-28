‘Urban monk’ pleads in sex assault case

A mug shot of James Wallace Treadwell on May 9, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A self-styled “urban monk” accused of sexually assaulting girls has taken a plea deal.

James Treadwell pleaded no contest Monday to a count of attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct, the Kent County prosecutor confirmed. Another charge was dismissed under the terms of the plea agreement.

Charges were filed against Treadwell in May 2020 after an East Grand Rapids family said he molested their 8-year-old daughter in 2016 and a former student at The Potter’s House in Grand Rapids said he assaulted her in 2015 or 2016, when she was about 11.

Treadwell has described himself as an “urban monk” and was part of a small brotherhood called The Servants of the Word. He was an evangelist, artist and youth worker. He previously had a studio next to The Potter’s House, a Christian school in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.