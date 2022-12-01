GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual Uptown Shop Hop returns for its 25th anniversary Thursday in the neighborhoods of Eastown, East Hills, Wealthy Street and East Fulton.

After a two-year hiatus, the free jolly trolley services have also returned. The trolleys allow customers to hop on and off the Uptown neighborhood all while they shop and dine at some of the 140 businesses that are participating.

“The density is incredible and the nature of the people who surround these business districts are just incredible,” said Peter Jacob who chairs the marketing committee for Uptown GR Inc. “They want the local businesses to succeed.”

The Uptown Shop Hop runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 1. Local shop owners told News 8 that their sales during this annual event rival sales on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.