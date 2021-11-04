UPS looking to hire 500 seasonal workers ahead of holidays

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Businesses across the country have been trying to fill jobs for a while now, but it’s especially crucial for some as we approach the holiday season.

UPS is looking to hire 500 seasonal employees in the Grand Rapids area during its annual UPS Brown Friday event this Thursday through Saturday.

The company is looking for warehouse workers and delivery drivers for these seasonal positions. Officials say this is a good opportunity for people who need full-time work because roughly a third of those hired for seasonal jobs get a permanent spot.

They say some of the benefits include health care, tuition assistance and an attendance incentive. They also say if you’re qualified, you won’t have to wait long to get started.

“Once they go online, they can have a job offer on the table, scheduled for their first day of work and ready to go. For those qualified applicants, it’s just a lot easier to apply. It’s a lot easier to get through the process and then to actually earn good wages and come into UPS in any capacity,” said Vern Brown, the human resources business partner for the UPS Great Lakes District.

UPS is holding an in-person hiring event Thursday at their location on 5757 Clyde Park Avenue SW in Wyoming. Officials say people should park in the lot by the customer counter, ring the doorbell to the HR office and ask for Mark Daniels.

If you can’t go in person, there are also virtual events on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can attend those here.

If you’re unable to attend one of the hiring events, you can apply for a position online.