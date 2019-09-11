UPS in Wyoming hiring 465 seasonal workers

In this Dec. 19, 2018, file photo a UPS driver prepares to deliver packages.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — UPS says it’s hiring 465 workers at its Wyoming facility for the upcoming holiday season.

The positions include 120 package handlers (with pay starting at $14 per hour), 95 delivery and semi drivers ($21) and 250 driver helpers ($16.80).

College students who work with UPS for three months can also get tuition reimbursement of up to $1,300.

Some of the jobs are seasonal but others will be permanent. UPS added that a seasonal position could turn into a permanent one; in the last four years, is has retained 35% of seasonal employees.

People looking to fill one of the jobs can apply online.

Anticipating a record season with nearly 40 million packages being delivered daily, UPS is hiring about 10,000 seasonal employees across the country.