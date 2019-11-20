United’s new aircraft in GR: More leg room, bags on board

A Nov. 20, 2019 photo at Gerald R. Ford International Airport shows the United Express Bombardier CRJ-550, billed as the only 50-seat aircraft in the world with first-class seating.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An aircraft billed as the first of its kind is now flying out of Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

>>Android app users: Get a 360-degree view of the Bombardier CRJ-550 on the tarmac here.

United Airlines showed off its new first-class experience aboard the Bombardier CRJ-550 Wednesday at the metro Grand Rapids airport.

“We took a plane that used to have 70 seats on board and redesigned it nose to tail. So we introduced 10 first-class seats, 20 economy plus seats and then 20 standard economy seats. So a total of 50 seats, which is incredible. The leg room is unprecedented,” said Sarah Murphy, senior vice president of United Express.

>>Android app users: Take the 360-degree tour of the Bombardier CRJ-550 here.

Murphy said the Bombardier CRJ-550 is the only 50-seat aircraft in the world with first-class seats.

“We really looked at some of our most important markets and we wanted to create a product that was going to make it be truly differentiated among our competitors,” she said.

Grand Rapids joins the ranks of Indianapolis, St. Louis and Tulsa in getting the Bombardier CRJ-550.

“These are markets that have a lot of demand to travel but also have a lot of business demands. So we wanted to make sure that we had a product that allowed all of our customers to have a great experience, and so Grand Rapids made the list,” Murphy said.

The Bombardier CRJ-550 features a self-serve snack bar for first-class travelers, as well as Wi-Fi and enough room for everyone to bring their carry-on bag on board.

“We wanted a chance for our customers to create the experience that they want and really listen to them as we designed it,” said Murphy, adding that the first reviews from travelers have come back positive.

She said United is trying to compensate for losing 20 seats in other ways.

“We worked really hard to reduce the cost of the aircraft, the weight of the aircraft, the fuel burn of the aircraft to make it as efficient and possible. And how we look to generate more revenue than a standard 50-seat (aircraft) is because we have great economy plus and first-class seats. So we are really hopeful that we will see the revenue come with it, but we aren’t planning on changing pricing. We’re really going to have this be based off supply and demand, as we always do,” she reassured.

Murphy says United also launched a new feature on its website for travelers taking the Bombardier CRJ-550: A 3D seat map.

“So you can actually choose 2A and turn and look around and see what that experience is like,” said Murphy.

The Bombardier CRJ-550’s inaugural flight out of Ford Airport took place Oct. 27.

United Airlines uses the Bombardier CRJ-550 for three of its seven daily flights from Ford Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, but the carrier plans to switch over more of its fleet in the coming months, with the Bombardier CRJ-550 ultimately covering six of the daily flights.