GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you are starting to do some school shopping, Heart of West Michigan United Way hopes you’ll pick up some extra supplies for students across West Michigan.

The “Stuff the Bus” campaign runs from July 18 through Aug. 8. The donated items will then be distributed to students in Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming and Sparta school districts.

You can register as a team with coworkers, family and friends to collect items. Local businesses can also sign up as a public drop-off site. Other sites include the United Way office at 118 Commerce Av. in Grand Rapids and any Kent County Macatawa bank location.

Suggested items are:

Backpacks

#2 pencils

Crayons

Pens

Washable markers

Colored pencils

Folders

Spiral notebooks

Glue sticks

Pencil boxes/bags

Erasers

Scissors

Scientific calculators

Kleenex

The Heart of West Michigan United Way also has a virtual store at hwmuw.org.

