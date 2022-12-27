GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bank official faces federal charges after allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars, court documents show.

John William Figg is accused of theft, embezzlement and misapplication of funds by a bank employee and tax evasion.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court on Dec. 22 alleges Figg, an employee at Grand Rapids-based United Bank of Michigan, stole from the bank every year between 2014 and 2020.

Specifically, it says he stole $14,980 from the bank on May 2, 2016. Federal investigators allege he set up a line of credit in someone’s name without that person’s consent and withdrew the money in a cashier’s check. Investigators say Figg then used that money for himself.

The feds also say that Figg lied on his 2018 taxes because he didn’t list the money he embezzled between 2014 and 2020.

Figg has not yet been indicted.