GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County says it will establish a new district court judge in the face of strain and high caseloads.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed House Bill 4920 into law, the county announced Tuesday in a release. The bill, which was introduced by Rep. John Fitzgerald, D-Wyoming, paves the way for a new district judge position in Kent County.

As judges face relatively high caseloads, the new judgeship is much needed, the county said. From 2016 to 2020, the 63rd District saw an average of 26,541 new case filings, according to the release. With two judges, each was responsible for around 13,271 cases.

“Our docket is facing significant strain,” Chief Judge Jeffrey J. O’Hara said in a release. “The addition of a new judge to the bench reflects our commitment to delivering a justice system that residents expect and deserve. This crucial step will ensure that cases are handled more efficiently and with the timeliness our community rightfully demands.”

In October, the new position was approved by the Kent County Board of Commissioners.

The new judge will be elected, with a filing deadline of April 23, 2024, according to the county. The primary election is set for Aug. 6, and the general election will take place Nov. 5.