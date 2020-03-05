Unclear how Art Van closure will affect Sports Complex

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Sports Commission does not yet know how or if Art Van Furniture’s closure will impact its namesake sports complex.

The Art Van Sports Complex opened near Rockford in 2015. In 2019, it generated a record $6.1 million in estimated visitor spending.

“The Art Van Sports Complex was a project our board really wanted to lead and to accomplish to bring in traveling teams from, really, outside the region, outside the state and have an economic impact on our area,” WMSC President Mike Guswiler told News 8. “So we’re entering into our sixth year. 2019 was a strong year. We think 2020 is going to be even stronger.”

Guswiler would not share how much the furniture company has contributed annually, but said the naming rights partnership was signed through 2024. It’s not yet clear what happens from here, Guswiler said.

“First of all, we have to see where our agreement goes with Art Van in light of their bankruptcy and liquidation and once we determine that, we’ll start to make some determinations on where we move forward,” the president explained. “(The complex) won’t be impacted by Art Van’s current decision and where they’re headed. It’s a complex that’s an asset in the community and, you know, should we be in search for another naming rights partner, it’s something our board will determine.”

The complex also set new records in the numbers of tournaments, teams and athletes hosted last year, contributing to 24,245 spectators visiting the fields.

The Art Van Sports Complex near Rockford. (March 5, 2020)