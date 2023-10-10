GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — October Is Health Literacy Month, a time to recognize the importance of making health information easy to understand and the health care system easier to navigate.

Dr. Steve Bargwell, a primary care physician from University of Michigan Health-West, pointed patients to the health care system’s online Healthwise database. Tools like a video library and symptom checker aim to help people understand their own health and make more informed decisions.

“I used the term ‘good resources.’ We all know there’s a lot of resources available online, someone of them not so good. And so UMH-West really wants to have the opportunity for patients to be able to find a valuable, trusted website to get that information from,” Bargwell said.

You can also find a doctor on University of Michigan Health-West’s website.