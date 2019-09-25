UAW strike leading to layoffs at Lacks Enterprises

In this Sept. 16, 2019 file photo, union members picket outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Ten days into the United Auto Workers’ strike involving General Motors and at least one West Michigan parts supplier is feeling the impact in the form of layoffs.

Lacks Enterprises confirmed Wednesday that it would begin voluntary temporary layoffs this week. The company said without a deal, involuntary layoffs could come next week.

Based in Kentwood, Lacks Enterprises manufactures decorative trim for vehicles and appliances. GM is its largest customer.

While it’s unclear how many workers at Lacks will be laid off, the UAW strike has dealt a roughly $6 million blow to Lacks’ revenues. Company officials say they should make up the revenue once the strike ends.

Nearly 50,000 hourly GM workers walked off the job on Sept. 15 amid a contract dispute, including 800 workers at GM’s Grand Rapids Operations in Wyoming.

Lacks warned of possible layoffs last week when it asked for volunteers to avoid forced layoffs.

Lacks Enterprises won the Automotive Supplier of the Year award at last year’s Michigan International Auto Show. The company is a fourth-generation family owned business with more than 2,600 employees.