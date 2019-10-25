Local UAW rejects GM contract; national results pending

The results of a contract ratification vote by the UAW Local 167. (Oct. 25, 2019)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Members of the United Auto Workers chapter in Wyoming have voted against accepting a proposed contract with General Motors.

Local 167 voted against ratification, 60% to 40%, a Friday count showed.

UAW chapters across the nation are voting on ratification. Final results should be in this afternoon, but so far, the Associated Press reports, it looks like it will pass.

Some 50,000 union workers, about 800 of them in Wyoming, walked out of GM plants more than a month ago, demanding more profit sharing from the automotive industry giant and increased investment in domestic facilities.

Union negotiators reached a tentative deal with GM Oct. 16, but the strike dragged on because the it must be ratified by union members.

Some Wyoming union members told News 8 Friday afternoon that they’re ready to get back to work.