Dispatch: Aero Med called to crash near Kent City

The scene of a crash at the intersection of 17 Mile Road and Sparta Avenue in Tyrone Township on May 13, 2020.

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Aero Med was called to the scene of a crash east of Kent City Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of 17 Mile Road and Sparta Avenue in Tyrone Township, Kent County dispatchers said.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the crash or how many people were injured.

The intersection is shut down while emergency responders from Kent City and Sparta are on scene. Northbound traffic on Sparta Avenue was blocked at 16 Mile and eastbound 17 Mile closed at Barber Creek.