Two with minor injuries after Wyoming shooting

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are at the scene of a shooting in Wyoming in which two people received minor injuries.

One person was hit in the hand and the other was grazed in the head in the shooting, which happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Joosten Street SW just north of Burton Street SW.

Wyoming Police are still investigating, but authorities say there doesn’t appear to be an ongoing threat, a spokesman for the department said.

