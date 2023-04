A truck in the flooded Grand River near Indiana Mounds. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were rescued after a truck went into the Grand River Tuesday night.

The driver drove into six inches of water over the road on Indian Mounds near I-196 just south of 28th Street in Grandville, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said. The truck was swept away.

Deputies say the driver and a passenger, a young child, were both rescued.