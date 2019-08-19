2 more cellphone store break-ins in Kent Co.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating two cellphone store break-ins which happened less than an hour apart early Monday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that the first alarm was triggered around 12:45 a.m. Monday at the T-Mobile store on 28th Street near Eastern Avenue.

Officers did see a vehicle leaving the scene and are still searching for it.

It’s unclear if anything was stolen from the store.

Then around a half hour later, an alarm was trigged at the Cricket Wireless store on Alpine Avenue south of 4 Mile Road.

Kent County dispatchers have not said if anything was stolen but were able to get a description of a vehicle spotted leaving the scene. It’s similar to the one near the T-Mobile store.

No vehicle description was available early Monday morning.

Investigators are working to determine if the two scenes are connected or connected to the recent string of cellphone store break-ins and burglaries in Kent and Ottawa counties.