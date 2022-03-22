ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies have arrested two people in connection to a Monday shooting in Alpine Township that injured one person.

A 26-year-old man from Comstock Park and a 28-year-old man from Grand Rapids have both been arrested, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday release.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of Yorkland Drive NW near the intersection of 4 Mile Road. Deputies arrived to the scene after reports of people fighting and shots fired. No victims or suspects were found, but a person with gunshot wounds was soon found at a local hospital.

A deputy later saw a vehicle in the area of Alpine Avenue near 4 Mile Road that matched a description of a vehicle possibly involved in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle was pulled over and the 26-year-old man was arrested.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the second suspect was arrested on 4 Mile Road near Alpine Avenue, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office said the two men face charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault.

The victim, a 25-year-old man from Grand Rapids, is in stable condition.