Two hurt after shooting in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hurt and one person has been arrested after a shooting in Kentwood.

Kentwood Police say the shooting happened in the 4900 block of Stauffer Avenue SE just before 10 p.m. Friday night.

Police say they responded to the area on a shots fired report. Witnesses say a fight in the area led to the shots fired call after a gun went off, hitting two people.

Both victims are expected to survive. One person was arrested, and a second suspect may still be on the run.

Police believe there is no threat to the community.