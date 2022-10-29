GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — There were no reported injuries when people in two cars exchanged gunfire at RiverTown Crossings on Saturday, police say.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. in the parking lot of the mall, located on Rivertown Parkway near Wilson Avenue in Grandville. People in two vehicles had shot at each other in the lower north parking lot, the Grandville Police Department said in a release.

Police say another car parked nearby was hit by a bullet. No one was inside at the time.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

The two vehicles fled the scene, GPD said. It said witnesses told officers one car was a “newer black Ford explorer,” while the other is “an early 2000’s dark colored Honda civic of accord.”

Police are investigating. Anyone with information should call the police tip line at 616.538.6110 and select option two, or call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.