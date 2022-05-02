LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials have identified the two men killed in a trench collapse near Lowell Friday.

Pete Bencker and Ron Bencker died in the trench collapse, the Bowne Township Fire Department chief told News 8.

The two men were brothers, he said. They were both from Alto.

The chief said Pete Bencker worked as an Alto firefighter for 29 years.

The trench collapse happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday on 60th Street between Morse Lake Avenue and Timpson Avenue in Lowell Township. The two men were found dead under a 14-foot trench that was being dug for drainage where a pole barn was being built, officials say.