Twin sisters dominate on the court, in classroom at Comstock Park

Julia and Krista Osmun dominate the classroom and tennis court at Comstock Park High School.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Twin sisters Julia and Krista Osmun are at the top of their game and class. The co-captains of the varsity tennis team will graduate next month as valedictorian and salutatorian of Comstock Park High School’s class of 2021.

“I’m graduating valedictorian, she’s graduating salutatorian,” Julia said. “But she beat me at the SAT by 30 points.”

On the court, the sisters are just as impressive, playing No. 1 doubles for the high school’s girls varsity tennis team.

“We just work really well together and we always know what the other is thinking on the court,” Krista said about the two pairing up as doubles partners.

“We can joke about using twin telepathy,” Julia added.

Julia and Krista Osmun playing on Comstock Park High School’s girls varsity tennis team.

While the 18-year-old sisters have a lot in common, they also take pride in their individuality.

Krista told News 8 she has always been drawn to visual and performing arts like singing and drawing, while Julia talked about her interests in numbers and statistics.

The sisters also have their own plans for what comes next.

“I’m going to Grand Valley State University,” Julia said.

“I’m going to Ferris State University,” Krista said.

The twins admit it will be hard to say goodbye but both look forward to the exciting chapter ahead.