Authorities shut down Turner Avenue in Walker after a crash involving motorcycle Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was injured after a crash in Walker Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Turner Avenue NW and Nason Street NW.

Officers on scene confirmed to News 8 that the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Turner Avenue was closed between Nason and Ann streets. The southbound US-131 on- and off-ramps at Ann Street were closed as well. All have since reopened.