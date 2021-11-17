TSA holding hiring event for Ford Airport

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Transportation Security Administration is holding a hiring event for the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The event will take place Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Grand Rapids, located at 4747 28th Street SE.

The TSA is looking to hire both part-time and full-time transportation security officers, it said in a Wednesday release.

The hiring event will include a presentation about the role. Attendees will also have the opportunity to complete steps of the hiring process, which the TSA says will reduce the amount of time it takes to get on board.

Starting pay is $18.16 an hour, and the TSA is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for new hires.

More information can be found at TSA.gov.