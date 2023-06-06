CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Transportation Security Administration officers found a handgun in a carry-on bag at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Saturday, according to a Tuesday release from TSA.

At about 6:30 a.m., TSA officers saw a gun on the X-ray while screening a bag, the release said. Airport police officers confiscated it.

The handgun was not loaded. There was also a four-round magazine in the bag, according to TSA.

In 2022, 12 firearms were found at the airport’s security checkpoints, TSA said. This marks the eighth of 2023.

Information about how to legally travel with a gun can be found online.