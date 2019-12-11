TSA: Be REAL ID-compliant by Oct. 1

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Transportation Security Administration officials are urging people to be REAL ID-compliant by Oct. 1 if they plan to fly.

“Make sure you plan ahead to do that as we’re less than 10 months away from that deadline,” said TSA spokesperson Mark Howell. “You need to make sure you have that real ID or another form of acceptable ID that is listed on the TSA website, or you won’t be able to go through security and on to your plane.”

Some other forms of ID flyers will be able to use include a passport, a global entry card or a Michigan enhanced driver’s license.

For most, getting a REAL ID will be the easiest option.

TSA warns people to make sure to check out the Michigan Secretary of State’s website because they will need to bring more documents with them than if they were just renewing their driver’s license.

“What we don’t want is Oct. 1 to show up and have a que full of people that aren’t going to be able to fly because they don’t have the right ID,” Howell said.

Back in 2005, federal lawmakers passed the REAL ID Act, which raises the baseline for security features on IDs.

“Basically, what we’re wanting out of this is to make sure the person that has the ID is the person that is on the ID,” Howell said.