Trump team shares details about visit to W. Michigan

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence will visit three West Michigan cities during a tour that will be a combination of an official function and a campaign rally.

When Pence meets with community and religious leaders, he will no doubt be hearing about areas of local concern.

He will also be talking to groups of people, some of whom were vital for the Trump/Pence win in 2016.

That’s the only time the GOP carried the state in a general election for president since 1988.

Two years after that milestone, Democrats picked up seats in the State House, State Senate, the governor’s office, Attorney General and Secretary of State.

Trump/Pence 2020 Director of Strategic Communications Marc Lotter was at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Tuesday afternoon. News 8 asked Lotter, against that background, about how the ticket impacts Michigan this time around.

“Well I think the first thing we have to realize is that the president will be on the ballot again in 2020, where he was not in 2018 and we always have a different voter turnout model when you’re in a presidential election year verse the midterms. I think the president is going to come in here and talk about the promises he’s made and the promises he’s kept to Michigan,” Lotter said.

“We see the renegotiation of the failed NAFTA (North America Free Trade) deal that cost so many jobs in this state. We have the USMCA (United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement) that is sitting there waiting to be passed, if we can get Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to actually do something with it, which would mean so much to Michigan workers.”

Lotter says we’ll see a lot of the Trump/Pence team in Michigan including: Vice President Pence and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as they wrap up the day Wednesday with a rally in Holland.

Lotter is in the area speaking to Calhoun County Republicans at their annual dinner.