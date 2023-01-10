WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Road crews are working to clean up an asphalt spill on multiple roads in Walker Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Walker Police Department said the asphalt truck spilled its load on the westbound lanes of Lake Michigan Drive between Manzana Court and Wilson Avenue SW, then south on Wilson to Riverbend Drive SW.

The city of Walker said the asphalt truck spilled its load due to a malfunction.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as the road commission and department of public works crews work to clear the scene. The police department noted it would likely take some time for the roads to be cleared.

“Personally, we think it looks like a Lighting McQueen mess up from the movie CARS,” WPD said in the Facebook post on Tuesday.