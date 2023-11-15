GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A truck crashed into a funeral home east of Grand Rapids Tuesday night.

According to Mike Metcalf, who owns Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Services in Grand Rapids Township, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. He said a woman driving a dark green pickup truck told deputies she was headed south on Kenmoor Avenue SE when her brakes went out. She said in an attempt to avoid rolling into Cascade Road, she veered left into the funeral home’s parking lot.

“I’m assuming that maybe she thought when she turned into our parking lot that maybe when she hit the curb, she’d stop, but obviously she was going a little bit faster than that,” Metcalf said.

The truck crashed into the side of the building, right into one of the rooms. No one was inside the building at the time.

A pickup truck crashed into Metcalf and Jonkhoff Funeral Service near Grand Rapids on Nov. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Nicki Metcalf)

“I think it’s just an accident and, you know, an unfortunate situation,” Metcalf said.

First responders were able to remove the car and board up the building. Metcalf says the funeral home is still open for business.

“We’re still open and operable, just one of our rooms cannot be used currently,” he said. “It’s a little bit of an inconvenience, but everything will be OK.”

Metcalf says deputies told him the driver of the truck was not injured.