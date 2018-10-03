Troopers foil escape plan, arrest suspect near Ford Airport

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A robbery suspect who intended on flying out of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport was arrested Wednesday before he could carry out his escape plan.

Michigan State Police said the suspect stole around $600 from a cash drawer at an East Bay Township motel near Traverse City Tuesday. He was able to get away with the cash while the clerk was distracted.

Hours later, MSP said authorities received a tip that the suspect was staying at a hotel near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport with plans to board an out-of-state flight.

Troopers from the Rockford Post found and arrested the suspect at the same hotel described by the tipster early Wednesday morning.

The suspect is also a person of interest in several other crimes in Grand Traverse County, according to MSP.

The man, who is being held at the Kent County jail, will be transported to the Grand Traverse County Jail to face charges in 86th District Court.

In a tweet about the case, Michigan State Police said “If you’re a criminal, fleeing the area will just get you a long ride back in a blue goose.”