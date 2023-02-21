A rendering of Southridge Behavioral Hospital in Byron Center, which is expected to open in 2024. (Courtesy Trinity Health)

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Trinity Health’s newest mental health facility now has a groundbreaking date.

Southridge Behavioral Hospital, a joint venture between Trinity Health Michigan and Universal Health Services, is set to be built at 2145 64th Street SW in Byron Center, near the Trinity Health Medical Center. The companies announced Tuesday that it expects to break ground on the facility sometime this summer.

The behavioral hospital is part of a network of behavioral health services in the area including one as a partnership with Network180 and Forest View Hospital, operated by UHS.

The 96-room facility will serve adult and geriatric patients. About 170 full-time and part-time staff will be hired. Core psychiatric services and counseling will be supplemented by art and music therapy and outdoor activities, depending on patient needs.

Trinity Health and UHS reports that building design on the facility is developing and it is set to open in 2025.

“We are excited for the future opening of Southridge Behavioral Hospital, because we know there is an incredible need for inpatient services in our community,” said Matt Biersack, M.D., president of Trinity Health Grand Rapids. “The acquisition of the land and design development are key milestones to making our vision a reality. We are excited to break ground this year, when we will really begin to see the hospital take shape.”